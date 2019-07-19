Man Arrested On Multiple Charges After Firing Gunshots And Fleeing

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A man has been arrested after allegedly firing dozens of shots and fleeing the scene.

According to court documents, on April 13, 2019, officers responded to Grady Avenue in Beckley in reference to a shots fired complaint. Upon arrival, one male was suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen. Witnesses at the scene said they saw a black male had fired dozens of gunshots before fleeing into a vehicle. Officers then attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, but it failed to stop. Three men then exited the vehicle ad began to flee on foot. The driver of the vehicle, Angelo Johnson, was then taken into custody.

Once officers went back to the scene, it was revealed that more than eleven individuals were in the area at the time of the shooting. Another witness at the scene identified Emmanuel Jones as the other man responsible. One day after the shooting, the gun Jones had used was found behind a Dairy queen and matched the description. Officers then conducted an interview with a resident near the shooting who positively identified Jones.

Emmanuel Jones has been charged with many things malicious wounding, fleeing, and obstructing. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $250,012 bond.

Original Story: April 14, 2019

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – One person is in custody after a shooting Saturday afternoon in Beckley.

According to Sergeant M.G. Bragg, with BPD, the incident happened on the 100 block of Grady Avenue, where officers found one adult male with gunshot wounds.

Witnesses were able to provide authorities with the description of the suspects and type of car they fled in. Officers later located the car, an tried to pull it over but the car fled leading to a short pursuit. The car later stopped in Beaver, and the occupants fled on foot.

Officers were able to detain 23-Year-Old Angelo Johnson. Johnson is charged with 11 counts of Wanton Endangerment, Malicious Wounding, and the felony charge of Fleeing in a vehicle.

Investigators believe more arrest are to come.

The shooting victim is currently in stable condition at a local hospital, Bragg said. At this time the victim’s identity is not being released.

Those with information are asked to contact the Beckley Police Department at (304)-256-1720.

