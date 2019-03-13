Man Arrested On Multiple Charges After Being Stopped For Reckless Driving

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A man has been arrested after recklessly chasing down a car he believed his wife was in.

On March 9, 2019, a trooper in McDowell County responded to reports of a green Mack truck chasing down a red Pontiac Sunfire down Frog Level Road in the Coalwood area. As the trooper conducted a traffic stop, he pulled over the operator of the Mack truck, identified as Hershel Coleman. At this time the red Sunfire arrived on scene, with the occupants identified as Eric Mitchell and Shyanne Stacey.

The trooper discovered that Coleman believed his wife was inside the vehicle with Mitchell and Stacey. Mitchell advised that originally they had observed the truck to “lock its brakes up”, and had assumed they knew the person stopped as well. Coleman “buddy bumped” the Sunfire as well. At this point, Coleman jumped out the vehicle with a crowbar which led Mitchell to flee the scene only for Coleman to begin pursuit. Stacey showed the trooper a video she had taken, saying they were fleeing for their lives.

After a search of Coleman’s vehicle due to the smell of marijuana, the trooper found a pill bottle containing marijuana and Oxycodone. Coleman was arrested for reckless driving, unlawful possession, assault and brandishing. He is currently in Southwest Regional Jail on a $4,000 bond.