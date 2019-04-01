Man Arrested On Multiple Charges After Being Caught Shoplifting

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A Tennessee man has been arrested on multiple charges after shoplifting at Walmart.

On March 29, 2019, Deputy Howell responded to the Walmart in MacArthur for a shoplifting complaint. Upon arrival, Deputy Howell began to pat down the defendant, Robert Szostek, and located something in his pants that he feared was a firearm. After the deputy removed the item and attempted to detain Szostek, he began to flee on foot. Deputy Howell deployed his taser striking the defendant in the body but it not effect him. The suspect then fled in his truck and started to travel through Crab Orchard.

Szostek was traveling at a high rate of speed, driving into oncoming traffic and running off the roadway. Lt. J.L. Redden was in the area and attempted to head him off. Szostek then bailed out of his truck and began to flee on foot. The truck was not placed in park and continued going striking Lt. J.L. Redden’s cruiser. Lt. J.L Redden caught up to Szostek, at which time he turned and took an aggressive stance causing the officer to deploy his taser. After that had no effect, he deployed his baton which stopped the defendant, having him go to the ground.

After the defendant was taken into custody, it was observed that the item Szostek was carrying was a black case with a clear baggie containing three grams of methamphetamine. Several needles were also located in the defendant’s truck. The defendant admitted that he was under the influence of methamphetamine during this time.

Szostek is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $75,000.