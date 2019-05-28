Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch News Man Arrested On Many Charges After Leading Officers On A Chase
CrimeWatch NewsFeaturedNewsWatch

Man Arrested On Many Charges After Leading Officers On A Chase

Yazmin RodriguezBy May 28, 2019, 09:31 am

42
0

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A man is facing many charges after leading police on a chase over the weekend.

On May 25, 2019, officers attempted to pull over David Clark who would not stop. Clark began to flee from officers, driving erratically through Coal City. After a lengthy pursuit, Clark lost control of his car and crashed into a fence on Coal City Road.

It was later determined that Clark had no insurance, improper registration, no MVI sticker and he was driving suspended. As officers tried to detain him, Clark began to attempt to strike the officer with his fists.

Clark has been charged with many things including fleeing with reckless indifference, fleeing with property damage,  and 1st offense driving while license suspended. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $25,000 bond.

Previous PostMan Arrested On Sexual Abuse Charges
Yazmin Rodriguez

Yazmin Rodriguez is currently the morning and noon anchor for WOAY. She was born in Newark, New Jersey then later headed down to the Jersey shore where she received her bachelor's degree in television and radio from Monmouth University.

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement
Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X