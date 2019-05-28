Man Arrested On Many Charges After Leading Officers On A Chase

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A man is facing many charges after leading police on a chase over the weekend.

On May 25, 2019, officers attempted to pull over David Clark who would not stop. Clark began to flee from officers, driving erratically through Coal City. After a lengthy pursuit, Clark lost control of his car and crashed into a fence on Coal City Road.

It was later determined that Clark had no insurance, improper registration, no MVI sticker and he was driving suspended. As officers tried to detain him, Clark began to attempt to strike the officer with his fists.

Clark has been charged with many things including fleeing with reckless indifference, fleeing with property damage, and 1st offense driving while license suspended. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $25,000 bond.