Man Arrested on Drug Charges Over Weekend

Kassie SimmonsBy Oct 21, 2019, 10:33 am

PINEVILLE, W.Va. (WOAY) – Wyoming County deputies arrested a Fanrock man while serving warrants out of Fayette County to a man in Pineville.

Saturday evening shortly before 10 p.m., deputies were serving warrants to Billy Lester. While at the suspect’s home, deputies say Jacob Meade, 23, attempted to dispose of meth, heroin and marijuana.

Meade is at Southern Regional Jail on possession charges. His bond is set at $5,000.

Kassie Simmons

