Man arrested on drug charges in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – An additional suspect has been arrested on outstanding narcotics warrants obtained by the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, 44 year old Damien Smith was apprehended in Kimberly and processed on two felony counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver Narcotics.

He will now await court proceedings.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force.