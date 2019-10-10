Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch News Man arrested on drug charges in Fayette County
CrimeWatch NewsFeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

Man arrested on drug charges in Fayette County

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 09, 2019, 21:53 pm

2
0

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – An additional suspect has been arrested on outstanding narcotics warrants obtained by the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, 44 year old Damien Smith was apprehended in Kimberly and processed on two felony counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver Narcotics.

He will now await court proceedings.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

- Click Here To Visit Lewis Nissan -

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Closings and Delays

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X