Man Arrested In Monroe County For Sending Obscene Pictures To A 14-Year-Old

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 29, 2018, 10:28 am

UNION, WV (WOAY) – One man is in jail for sending naked pictures to a minor with intent to seduce.

According to court documents, on Thursday, September 27th, 2018, at around 12:30 pm State Police received a complaint from a foster parent, that her 14-year-old daughter was receiving obscene material on her cellphone.

Police had found that Christian Andres Pablo, 18, of Columbus, Ohio, sent pictures showing a mans genitals on separate occasions. Officers were able to identify him because of his right hand showing the tattoo between his thumb and index finger in a picture.

Pablo is charged with distribution and display to minor of obscene matter and obscene matter with intent to seduce a minor.  He is being held in the Southern Regional Jail on a 10,000 dollar bond.

Tyler Barker

