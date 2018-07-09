Man Arrested For Trying To Solicit A Minor For Sex In Raleigh County

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A man from Georgia is in jail for trying to engage in sexual activity with a minor in Raleigh County.

Deputies say on Friday, June 6, 2018, Alexander James Hutchins, 44 of Augusta, Georgia, solicited and enticed a female juvenile whom he knew to be underage via a computer in a sexual act.

Hutchins admitted during an interview that he knew the females age and stated that he was doing this for “sexual gratification”

Hutchins is charged with solicitation of a minor. He is being held in the Southern Regional Jail under a 10,000 dollar bond.