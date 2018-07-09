Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch Man Arrested For Trying To Solicit A Minor For Sex In Raleigh County
CrimeWatchFeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

Man Arrested For Trying To Solicit A Minor For Sex In Raleigh County

Tyler BarkerBy Jul 09, 2018, 19:47 pm

10
0

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A man from Georgia is in jail for trying to engage in sexual activity with a minor in Raleigh County.

Deputies say on Friday, June 6, 2018, Alexander James Hutchins, 44 of Augusta, Georgia, solicited and enticed a female juvenile whom he knew to be underage via a computer in a sexual act.

Hutchins admitted during an interview that he knew the females age and stated that he was doing this for “sexual gratification”

Hutchins is charged with solicitation of a minor. He is being held in the Southern Regional Jail under a 10,000 dollar bond.

Previous PostWV Settles on Claim of State Troopers' Excessive Force
Tyler Barker

Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV.

Advertisement

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives