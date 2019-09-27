Man Arrested for Stealing from Grandmother

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WOAY) – A Greenbrier County man is behind bars after breaking into his grandmother’s house in April to steal firearms.

On April 21, John Thomas Smith went to is mother’s home in Quinnwood when she was not home. Police say he broke into the house, entered the gun safe and stole 8 firearms valued at more than $1000, homemade knives and collector coins.

Smith is at Southern Regional Jail on a $15,000 bond.