Man Arrested For Solictation Of A Minor

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A man has been arrested after allegedly trying to solicit a minor.

On May 31, 2019, an undercover taskforce officer posed as 15 year old year old communicating with Michael Wayne Logan. During the chat, Logan agreed to meet up with the minor for purpose of sexual relations. He agreed to pay the girl $50 for the sexual acts. He also stated he would get a motel room for the two. On the same date, the officer posing as the minor spoke to Logan on the phone who wanted to make sure no one was involved because he did not want to get in trouble with the police.

After an investigation, Michael Logan was arrested for solicitation of a minor. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $15,000 bond.