Man Arrested for Sexual Assault Five Years Later

ELKINS, W.Va. (WOAY) – Authorities say a DNA test led to charges against a man who had a child with an underage girl five years ago.

The woman told police Kyle Hoyman impregnated her when she was 14-years-old and Hoyman was 24. Officers obtained a DNA test along with birth certificate and paternity test documents that indicate Hoyman is the father.

Kyle Hoyman is charged with third-degree sexual assault. He is at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $75,000 bond.