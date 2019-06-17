Man Arrested For Sexual Abuse Against His Three Kids

SHADY SRPING, WV (WOAY)- A man has been arrested after allegedly sexually abusing his three young children.

According to court documents, On April 22, 2019, a complaint was made by Shady Spring Elementary stating a student has disclosed possible sexual abuse by a family member. A male juvenile disclosed that his father, Wayne Theodore Ramsey, hit him and exposed himself. The juvenile also stated that his father touched him inappropriately. He also advised that his two siblings were also being molested by their father.

Each child was interviewed individually and all described the sexual abuse endured by their father. The children stated they had been abused by their father anytime their mother was not home which was estimated to be thirty times. These incidents were also advised to be going on for about a year, possibly longer.

Wayne Ramsey has been charged with three counts of sexual abuse by a parent. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $500,000 bond.