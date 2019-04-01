Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Man Arrested For Possession After Traffic Stop

Yazmin Rodriguez Apr 01, 2019, 11:03 am

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- The passenger of a vehicle has been arrested after troopers conducted a traffic stop.

On March 29,2019, two troopers were conducting road patrol on Bear Town Branch Road located in the Bradshaw area of McDowell County. These troopers observed a Toyota Highlander weaving in the lane, operating at varying speeds and had a defective bumper. The troopers then conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle.

After speaking to the driver and passenger, troopers could smell an odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle. The passenger, Roger Shane Graham attempted to place his hands in his pants pocket multiple times. The trooper then ordered Graham to exit the vehicle to complete a pat down.

After completing the pat down of Graham, the trooper located a firearm, one plastic bottle containing crystal methamphetamine, one small red plastic bag containing five alprazolam tablets, and one suboxone strip. The trooper located one small red plastic bag that matches the bag that contained alprazolam which appeared to be used for packaging a controlled substance. A substantial amount of money was found in Graham’s wallet as well.

Graham is charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver a schedule II, III, and IV controlled substance,  and person prohibited from possessing firearm. He is currently in South West Regional Jail.

Yazmin Rodriguez

