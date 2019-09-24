Man Arrested for July Burglary

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WOAY) – A fugitive is behind bars for stealing construction tools from a Beckley home in July.

On July 30, authorities responded to a burglary at the McClure Street residence and found a broken window and signs of forced entry through the back door. The owner said several items had been stolen, including two air compressors, a miter saw, a Dewalt Drill, and a ceiling fan.

Video footage allegedly shows Hollie Ray McKinney leaving the residence with a second man. Authorities later found that the second man in question was previously employed by the owner and knew about the items in the home.

McKinney is charged with daytime burglary and is at Southern Regional Jail. His bail is set at $50,000.

It’s unclear if the second man will be arrested for similar charges.