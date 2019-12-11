Man arrested for hitting child with paddle

MONROE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – On Monday, a state trooper responded to a complaint of possible child abuse.

The child told authorities that her right leg and hand were hurting. After examining the areas, authorities found large bruises.

According to the children, Randy New, 32, hit the girl with a wooden paddle with holes in it. The children’s mother said she was aware of the incident but was too afraid of New to stop it.

New is charged with child abuse resulting in serious injury. He is at Southern Regional Jail under a 10,000 dollar bond.