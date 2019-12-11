Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Man arrested for hitting child with paddle

Kassie Simmons Dec 11, 2019, 10:37 am

MONROE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – On Monday, a state trooper responded to a complaint of possible child abuse.

The child told authorities that her right leg and hand were hurting. After examining the areas, authorities found large bruises.

According to the children, Randy New, 32, hit the girl with a wooden paddle with holes in it. The children’s mother said she was aware of the incident but was too afraid of New to stop it.

New is charged with child abuse resulting in serious injury. He is at Southern Regional Jail under a 10,000 dollar bond.

Kassie Simmons

Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism. During her short time at Virginia Tech, she served as the editor for the university’s chapter of The Tab. Kassie was named the top reporter for The Tab at Virginia Tech on multiple occasions and made the list for the top 30 reporters for The Tab in the U.S. She also studied theater performance and minored in creative writing. Before coming to WOAY, Kassie interned at WSLS in Roanoke and the Tidewater Review in her hometown of West Point, Va. She has loved following breaking news since her childhood and has a passion for delivering the stories people care most about. Kassie is excited to be working in Southern West Virginia and looks forward to all the adventures ahead of her. You can follow her on Twitter at @KassieLSimmons and like her page on Facebook. If you have a story you think she should check out, send her an email at ksimmons@woay.com.

