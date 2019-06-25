Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch News Man Arrested For Growing Marijuana In Home
CrimeWatch NewsFeaturedNewsWatch

Man Arrested For Growing Marijuana In Home

Yazmin RodriguezBy Jun 25, 2019, 11:16 am

0
0

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A man has been arrested after allegedly growing marijuana in his home.

According to court documents, on June 23, 2019, officers responded to the home of Chad Bailey in Oceana after complaints of growing marijuana. Officers searched the home and found 23 marijuana plants as well as scales, baggies and marijuana seeds.

Bailey has been charged with maintaining a drug house, and manufacture of a controlled substance. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $50,012 bond.

Yazmin Rodriguez

Yazmin Rodriguez is currently the morning and noon anchor for WOAY. She was born in Newark, New Jersey then later headed down to the Jersey shore where she received her bachelor's degree in television and radio from Monmouth University.

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X