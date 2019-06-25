Man Arrested For Growing Marijuana In Home

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A man has been arrested after allegedly growing marijuana in his home.

According to court documents, on June 23, 2019, officers responded to the home of Chad Bailey in Oceana after complaints of growing marijuana. Officers searched the home and found 23 marijuana plants as well as scales, baggies and marijuana seeds.

Bailey has been charged with maintaining a drug house, and manufacture of a controlled substance. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $50,012 bond.