Man Arrested For Fraud After Using Father’s Card Several Times

WYOMIGN COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A man has been arrested after taking money from his father’s account using a debit card acquired without his permission.

On April 30, 2019, Joey Blankenship wanted to peruse charges against his son, Tyler Blankenship. His son had taken money ranging from $40- $202 on various occasions from his account. Mr. Blankenship was able to provide a list of transactions showing which ones were made by his son.

Tyler Blankenship has been charged with eighteen counts of fraud use of a credit card. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $18,000.