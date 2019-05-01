Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Man Arrested For Fraud After Using Father’s Card Several Times

Yazmin RodriguezBy May 01, 2019, 10:01 am

WYOMIGN COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A man has been arrested after taking money from his father’s account using a debit card acquired without his permission.

On April 30, 2019, Joey Blankenship wanted to peruse charges against his son, Tyler Blankenship. His son had taken money ranging from $40- $202 on various occasions from his account. Mr. Blankenship was able to provide a list of transactions showing which ones were made by his son.

Tyler Blankenship has been charged with eighteen counts of fraud use of a credit card. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $18,000.

