Man Arrested For Fraud After Stealing Debit Card From A Man Who Hired Him

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A man has been arrested after stealing the debit card of a man who hired him for labor and using it at various locations.

On April 10, 2019, an officer responded to Boomer for a fraud complaint. The victim had explained that after checking his bank account, he noticed several transactions he did not make. The victim also noticed that his debit card was missing. After making contact with his bank, he was advised that four more transactions were pending and a total of $710.99 was unauthorized.

The victim recalled hiring two men for yard work who raised suspicion who he identified as Dustin Lewis and Andrew Johnson. The victim stated that he did not give the men permission to enter his home, but found Lewis getting a drink of water. The victim also mentioned that his wallet with his credit/debit cards were lying on the counter. The two men then asked if they could use the victim’s phone to connect one of theirs by making it a hotspot, to which he did. Shortly after, one of the men was found taking a shower at the residence without permission.

After reviewing the transactions, the victim believed that Lewis and Johnson had stolen his debit card while inside the residence and then accessed his pin number for the card which he had saved in his phone under contacts. The officer then executed search warrants at the locations the card had been used and reviewed surveillance footage of the two men performing transactions at these locations. Dustin Lewis has been charged with seven counts of fraud and one count of burglary. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $75,00 bond.