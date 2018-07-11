Man Arrested For Firing Shots In Mount Hope

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WOAY) – A Fayette County man is in jail tonight following a domestic incident involving a gun. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information regarding this incident.

Deputies in Fayette County were dispatched to a domestic incident on Pack’s Branch Road in Mount Hope this evening. The son of the alleged victim is accused of wielding a Taurus Judge (shotgun caliber handgun) and discharging multiple rounds into the woods. Deputies found the suspect in the woods and took him into custody without incident.