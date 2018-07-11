Man Arrested For Firing Shots In Mount Hope

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WOAY) – A Fayette County man is in jail tonight following a domestic incident involving a gun. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information regarding this incident.
Deputies in Fayette County were dispatched to a domestic incident on Pack’s Branch Road in Mount Hope this evening. The son of the alleged victim is accused of wielding a Taurus Judge (shotgun caliber handgun) and discharging multiple rounds into the woods. Deputies found the suspect in the woods and took him into custody without incident.
The suspect, Anthony T. Helton, 21 of Mount Hope, was charged with Brandishing a Deadly Weapon and Domestic Assault. He was transported to the Southern Regional Jail to await arraignment.
If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by Deputy B.K. Fernandez of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.