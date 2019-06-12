Man Arrested For Engaging In Illicit Sexual Conduct With Whom He Believed To Be A Minor

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – A Virginia man is out on bond after he allegedly attempted to meet a minor for sex.

Detectives say, on June 1, 2019, Jeffrey William Sexton, Jr., 26, knowingly traveled in interstate commerce, from Bluefield, VA to Bluefield, WV for the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual conduct with what he believed to be a 13-year-old girl.

Sexton was arrested in the vicinity of the location in Bluefield, WV where he had arranged to meet the purported minor for the purpose of engaging in the illicit sexual activity.

Sexton is currently out on a supervised 10,000 dollar bond.