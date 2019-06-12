Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch News Man Arrested For Engaging In Illicit Sexual Conduct With Whom He Believed To Be A Minor
CrimeWatch NewsFeaturedNewsWatch

Man Arrested For Engaging In Illicit Sexual Conduct With Whom He Believed To Be A Minor

Tyler BarkerBy Jun 12, 2019, 13:08 pm

31
0

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – A Virginia man is out on bond after he allegedly attempted to meet a minor for sex.

Detectives say, on June 1, 2019, Jeffrey William Sexton, Jr., 26, knowingly traveled in interstate commerce, from Bluefield, VA to Bluefield, WV for the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual conduct with what he believed to be a 13-year-old girl.

Sexton was arrested in the vicinity of the location in Bluefield, WV where he had arranged to meet the purported minor for the purpose of engaging in the illicit sexual activity.

Sexton is currently out on a supervised 10,000 dollar bond.

Previous PostWest Virginia social media challenge starts Friday
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X