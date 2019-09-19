CrimeWatch NewsFeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch
Man Arrested for Early Morning Burglary
By Kassie SimmonsSep 19, 2019, 10:17 am
POWELLTON, W.Va. (WOAY) – A Fayette County man is behind bars after attempting to rob a 79-year-old person.
Just before 2 a.m., deputies responded to a call on Armstrong Greek Road. Authorities say they found David Ewing III, 21, had forced his way into the home by breaking a window. He assaulted the victim by dragging him through the house.
Ewing was stopped by two neighbors, one being his own father, before deputies arrived.
Ewing is charged wit burglary, assault while committing a felony and crimes against the elderly. He is at Southern Regional Jail with a $50,000 bond.
An investigation is ongoing. If you have information about this incident, call the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at (304) 754-3590.
