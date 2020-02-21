Man arrested for drug, firearm possession

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Authorities arrested a man after finding a handgun, meth and heroin in his possession.

On Feb. 18, Raleigh County deputies pulled over Terry Randall Price, Jr. knowing there was a felony warrant out for his arrest for missing court. Price stopped at the Sophia Go-Mart before being taken into custody.

After his arrest, authorities found that he was armed with a handgun. They also found meth, heroin, scales and baggies in his possession.

Randall was arrested on the outstanding warrant and charged with possession with intent to deliver both meth and heroin and unlawful possession of a deadly weapon.

He is now at Southern Regional Jail under a $50,000 bond.