Man Arrested For Delivery Of Cocaine And Meth

SPRAGUE, WV (WOAY) – A Raleigh County man arrested for cocaine, meth, firearms, and cash.

On August 2, 2018, the Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force assisted by the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team executed a search warrant on a residence located at 130 Redberry Lane in Sprague.

The search warrant resulted in the seizure of 2.5 ounces of methamphetamine(crystal ice), 3 handguns and approximately $5000 in currency.

Richard Swain was taken into custody for delivery of cocaine and methamphetamine. Swain was also charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

Swain is in the Southern Regional Jail on a $75,000 bond