Man Arrested For Child Neglect and Possession

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A man has been arrested after allegedly leaving his young child unsupervised while under the influence.

According to court documents, on June 29, 2019, officers responded to a call regarding an unsupervised one year old child. The child was standing outside the residence of her father, Caleb Nettles, alone. Documents show there have been two other instances where Nettles has left his daughter unattended.

When officers arrived to the home, Nettles was found laying on the floor not moving. After multiple attempts, officers were able to wake Nettles and began a search of the home. Officers found heroin, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the home. Nettles also admitted he had used heroin upon the arrival of officers while his daughter was in his care.

Caleb Nettles has been charged with child neglect creating risk of injury and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $50,000 bond.