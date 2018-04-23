Man Arrested For Calling In A Bomb Threat To Bluefield Police Department So Girlfriend Could Be Released From Jail

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – A bomb threat was called into the Bluefield West Virginia Police Department.

On Sunday, April 22, 2018, at around 2:30 pm a bomb threat was called into the Bluefield West Virginia Police Department. Detective J.B. Fox was assigned to the case and after tracing the number, conducting an interview with a current Bluefield City Jail inmate, subject in question was identified as Roger Nelson.

Nelson’s girlfriend, Kayla Thurman a current inmate at the Bluefield City Jail could not make bond. Nelson believed that calling in a bomb threat would force the closure of the jail, thus getting her released. Nelson was located on Bluefield Ave by Detective Fox, Sgt B.W. Copenhaver and Patrolman J.W. Murray, taken into custody and transported to Bluefield City Jail.

Nelson is being charged with: Terroristic Threats and Disruption of Government Process. Nelson is awaiting arraignment in Bluefield City Jail.

