Man Arrested For Burglary In Crab Orchard

CRAB ORCHARD, WV (WOAY)- A man has been arrested for burglary in Crab Orchard.

On May 6, 2019, Sgt. Epling with the Raleigh County Sheriff’ Office arrested Joseph Buckland for burglary to a residence on Wilcox Avenue in Crab Orchard that occurred on May 5, 2019. Buckland was located driving the suspect vehicle which still contained property belonging to the victims. The remaining property belonging to the victims was recovered at two other locations in the Beckley area.

The suspect also had a stolen lawn mower in the vehicle from a separate theft that is being investigated by West Virginia State Police. Once the suspect was identified, it was discovered he was wanted for escaping from home confinement and there was a warrant on file for his arrest for escape. In addition to the escape, Buckland was charged with burglary, grand larceny, transferring stolen property, destruction of property less than $2500, possession of control substance with the intent to deliver.

Buckland is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $100,000.