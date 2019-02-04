Man Arrested At Local Shopping Center

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- Two deputies were dispatched to a welfare check call in the parking lot of the MacArthur Wal-Mart on Saturday.

Deputy J.E. Stover and Deputy F.K. Myers discovered Richard Alan Spencer, slumped over in a vehicle in the parking lot. They observed drug paraphernalia in the vehicle which yielded, approximately 31 grams of methamphetamine valued at approximately $6,200. Two loaded handguns were also discovered.

Spencer was arrested for Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine and Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm.