Man arrested and charged with child neglect

MAC ARTHUR, WV (WOAY) – A man is in jail after allegedly shooting up heroin inside a gas station bathroom, leaving it in reach of a three-year-old child.

According to court documents, deputies were called to Little General in Mac Arthur for an unwanted presence. When deputies arrived, the store clerk stated a male had been in the bathroom for around 45 minutes when he was asked to leave, he began to cuss at them, refusing to leave.

Deputies observed a male bent over inside a bathroom stall, who was identified as Patrick Jarrett Plumley. Deputies say he was sweating profusely. Plumley told deputies that he had shot up heroin a short time ago inside the bathroom. Deputies found a red container containing around 2/10 of a gram of suspected heroin, a spoon, and syringe.

When he was placed into custody he informed the deputies that his three-year-old son and mother were out in his truck in the parking lot. He told deputies that all three of them had been living in the truck for about two weeks waiting on an apartment. Plumley told deputies that he purchased a large amount of heroin about ten days prior and used a small amount every day. Plumley went on to say that he needed to be smacked for his actions.

Plumley is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a 5,000 dollar bond and charged with child neglect.