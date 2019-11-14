Man Arrested After Viewing Child Porn

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A man has been arrested after searching for child pornography for two years.

According to a criminal complaint, a cyber tip was reported of a pornographic image uploaded. After tracking the IP address, officers attempted to make contact with Dakota Alderman. After multiple attempts, officers were able to question Alderman who admitted to searching for nude photos of underage females. Alderman stated that he had been looking at child pornography for approximately two years.

Dakota Alderman has been charged with distributing and exhibiting material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $25,000 bond.