Man arrested after vehicle theft complaint

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A Fayette County man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a car in the Hico area. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information regarding this.

Early this morning the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department began investigating a vehicle theft complaint in Hico. A neighbor nearby seen the vehicle leave the area at about 4 am. Deputies were able to locate the vehicle and suspect in the Mount Hope area a short time later.

Triston Kincaid of Cunard was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Grand Larceny. He will now await court proceedings.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Department disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is nothing more than a document that merely alleges a criminal charge.