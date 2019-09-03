Man Arrested After Trying To Break Into A Home

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A Raleigh County man has been arrested in Fayette County during a burglary in progress call. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information regarding this incident.

On Monday afternoon, a call was received by the Fayette County 911 Center of a homeowner who was detaining a subject he caught burglarizing his home in the Scarbro area. Responding Sheriff’s Deputies found that the resident had come home and discovered a subject that was in the act of collecting items to steal from the home. The homeowner, who is experienced in mixed martial arts, was able to subdue the would-be burglar and detain him until police arrival.

The suspect, 40 year old Timmy Powers of Bradley, was taken into custody and charged with the felony offense of Burglary, and the misdemeanor offense of Attempted Larceny. Powers’ bond was set at $15,000 by the Fayette County Magistrate’s Office.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by Corporal A.B. Hudson of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Department disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is nothing more than a document that merely alleges a criminal charge.