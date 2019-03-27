Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Man Arrested After Threatening To Kill President Trump, Blow Up Pentagon

Tyler BarkerBy Mar 27, 2019, 15:15 pm

BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va. (AP) – Police say Interstate 68 in northern West Virginia was shut down for several hours in both directions after a traffic stop prompted an “in-depth investigation.”

State Police in Kingwood say in a news release a motorist was stopped for speeding at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday along eastbound I-68 near Bruceton Mills.

WCHS reports that a 42-year-old male has been detained for questioning after a search of the vehicle revealed a firearm and explosive powder, State Police said.

State Police, the FBI, and Secret Service are continuing to investigate.

News outlets report traffic was diverted off the interstate and motorists were advised to take alternate routes. Westbound lanes were shut down in western Maryland.

The interstate was reopened about four hours later.

