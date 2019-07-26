Man Arrested after Threatening to Kill Man with Machete

QUINWOOD, W.Va. (WOAY) – Greenbrier County deputies arrested a man on Wednesday after he allegedly broke into his nephew’s home and threatened to kill him with a machete.

The victim locked himself in the bathroom while Brett Wayne Altizer, also known as Jody Altizer, said he could not believe he was going to kill him with a machete.

Shortly before 2 a.m., authorities arrived on scene where the victim and his neighbor told them that Altizer had left the house and moved to the wooded area behind the residence. The responding deputy says he could hear Altizer beating something with the machete, but could not find the accused after an hour of searching.

A statement from the victim says: “I was in the bathroom and I heard someone holler. I was home alone, so I went to check and it was my uncle, [Jody Altizer.] He opened my door and was all the way in my house with a machete saying ‘I’m going to beat you to death.’ I ran into the bathroom and called my roommate and my uncle ran. I was in fear for my life.”

The victim also claims Altizer was destroying items in the house in a threatening manner.

Altizer is charged with domestic assault, brandishing and burglary. If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison and a $1,000 fine.