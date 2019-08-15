Man Arrested After Threatening To Kill Everyone With Shotgun

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A man has been arrested after allegedly threatening to kill everyone with his shotgun.

According to court documents, on August 12, 2019, a trooper was dispatched to Elkhorn Bottom in reference to Steven Ray Owens brandishing a 12 gauge shotgun. A neighbor stated that Owens started screaming, saying, “I got something for all of you.” Owens then went inside his camper and came back out with a shotgun. He then pumped the shotgun, put it up to his shoulder and pointed it at his neighbor and his neighbor’s children and said, “I’ll kill everyone here.”

Steven Owens has been charged with two counts of wanton endangerment and person prohibited from possession of a firearm. He is currently in SWRJ under a $6,000 bond.