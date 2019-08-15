Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Man Arrested After Threatening To Kill Everyone With Shotgun

Yazmin RodriguezBy Aug 15, 2019, 09:23 am

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A man has been arrested after allegedly threatening to kill everyone with his shotgun.

According to court documents, on August 12, 2019, a trooper was dispatched to Elkhorn Bottom in reference to Steven Ray Owens brandishing a 12 gauge shotgun. A neighbor stated that Owens started screaming, saying, “I got something for all of you.” Owens then went inside his camper and came back out with a shotgun. He then pumped the shotgun, put it up to his shoulder and pointed it at his neighbor and his neighbor’s children and said, “I’ll kill everyone here.”

Steven Owens has been charged with two counts of wanton endangerment and person prohibited from possession of a firearm. He is currently in SWRJ under a $6,000 bond.

Yazmin Rodriguez

Yazmin Rodriguez is currently the morning and noon anchor for WOAY. She was born in Newark, New Jersey then later headed down to the Jersey shore where she received her bachelor's degree in television and radio from Monmouth University.

