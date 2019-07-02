Man Arrested After Threatening Children With Knife

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A man has been arrested after allegedly waving a knife in his child’s face.

According to court documents, on May 21, 2019, a woman filed a child abuse complaint against her husband, Douglas Ward. The complaint alleged that Ward was drunk while his children were in his care. The children told their mother that Ward had taken a knife and pointed it at one of the children. She stated that the children told her that their father had cut the rope holding a tire swing, causing one of the children to fall.

During an interview with a child advocacy group, the oldest child stated that their dad fights with everyone, drinks and yells and breaks things. The child also stated that Ward chased the children with a belt and then waived a knife in their face.

Douglas Ward has been charged with gross child neglect creating risk of serious bodily injury, domestic violence and brandishing a dangerous and deadly weapon. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $10,000 bond.