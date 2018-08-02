Man arrested after stealing surveillance litter camera belonging to Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office

TAZEWELL, VA (WOAY)- According to Tazewell County Sheriffs’ Office, Robert Curtis Moore, of Coburn Virginia was arrested after stealing a surveillance litter camera belonging to the Sheriff’s Office.

The camera had been placed in a wooded area near where Moore had been working on a road crew.

After finding and removing the camera Moore was unaware that it continued to send a live video feed that was saved to the cloud.

The live feed was being monitored by Deputy Matt Ratliff with the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, and he was able to track down Moore’s location.

During the investigation narcotics were discovered and seized along with the recovery of the surveillance camera. Robert Moore was taken into custody and charged with Grand Larceny and with the Possession of Narcotics.

He is currently being held in the Southwest Regional Jail Authority and a hearing is set for ‪November 2, 2018‬. Several cameras have been purchased and placed throughout the county as part of a litter control program.