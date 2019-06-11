Man Arrested After Stealing From His Grandfather

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A man has been arrested after allegedly stealing from his grandfather’s salvage yard and pawning it off.

On May 24, 2019, a trooper was dispatched to B&B Transit in Glen Morgan in reference to several things stolen from a salvage yard. The victim advised the trooper that his grandson, Cody Buckland, could be the accused because he has done it before on several occasions. The total number of things stolen valued at approximately $34,233.

The victim also stated that he received a phone call from a salvage yard in Shady Spring West in reference to Buckland bringing stuff there that belonged to the victim. Buckland also went to a pawn shop in Beckley with the victim’s things. After speaking with both the pawn shop and salvage yard, troopers were able to find documents proving Buckland was stealing and selling items belonging to his grandfather.

Cody Buckland has been charged with breaking and entering and grand larceny. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $25,000 bond.