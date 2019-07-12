Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Man Arrested After Stealing From Elderly Family Member

Yazmin RodriguezBy Jul 12, 2019, 09:51 am

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A man has been arrested after allegedly stealing over $1,000 from a family member.

According to court documents, Chad Surface stole checks and debit cards, and took over $1,000 from an elderly family member. The relative also told officers that Surface stole furniture from a storage building. Officers found multiple surveillance videos that show Surface using the stolen debit card at multiple locations.

Chad Surface has been charged with 11 counts of fraud, 10 counts of taking identity of another person, grand larceny, and financial exploration of an elderly person. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $100,00 bond.

