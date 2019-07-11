Man Arrested After Stealing Car From In Front Of A Hopsital

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a running car and leading police on a high speed chase.

According to court documents, a woman left her car running while dropping her father off at Princeton Community Hospital. Moments later, Travis Carver got in the car and sped away. Princeton Police canvassed the area until they spotted Carver in the stolen car, traveling over 100 mph.

Carver led the officers on a chase after refusing to pull over. Officers were eventually able to find the stolen vehicle and Carver in the Lashmeet area on Reese Harmon Ridge Road.

Travis Carver has been charged with fleeing in vehicle, grand larceny and destruction of property. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail.