Man arrested after stabbing his girlfriend, then himself after alleged attack
Man arrested after stabbing his girlfriend, then himself after alleged attack

Yazmin RodriguezBy Jan 06, 2020, 16:01 pm

RAINELLE, WV (WOAY) – A man has been arrested after a stabbing incident, which left his girlfriend injured.

According to court documents, on January 5th, a Greenbrier County Sheriff was dispatched to a home in Rainelle for a possible stabbing. A female victim had advised officers that she had been stabbed in her back by her boyfriend, who she identified as Carl Donald Hammett. The victim also said that Hammett stabbed himself as well.

After setting up a perimeter and a K-9, deputies found Hammett on Main Street with a stab wound to his left upper arm. Hammett told deputies that he was attacked by “two white men” who he could not describe. Hammett admitted to deputies that he used a knife, which was recovered with blood on it.

After speaking with the victim, she said she woke up with a burning sensation to her left side and realized she had been stabbed. She told deputies that even though she didn’t remember the accused stabbing her, she believed that he was the only one that could have done it.

Carl Donald Hammett is currently in Southern Regional Jail.

Yazmin Rodriguez

