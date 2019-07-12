Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch News Man Arrested After Soliciting A Minor Online
CrimeWatch NewsFeaturedNewsWatch

Man Arrested After Soliciting A Minor Online

Yazmin RodriguezBy Jul 12, 2019, 10:02 am

231
0

GREENBRIER COUNTY,WV (WOAY)- A man has been arrested after allegedly engaging in sexual conversations with a minor online.

According to court documents, the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department was made aware of a child pornography incident. 43 year old, Charlie Workman was communicating through Facebook with an alleged 13 year old female. Workman requested nude photographs from the minor, as well as sent nude photographs. Workman was engaging in very sexual conversations with the minor, often times referencing oral sex.

Charlie Workman has been charged with 5 counts of soliciting a minor via computer. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $75,000 bond.

Previous PostMurder Suicide Investigation
Yazmin Rodriguez

Yazmin Rodriguez is currently the morning and noon anchor for WOAY. She was born in Newark, New Jersey then later headed down to the Jersey shore where she received her bachelor's degree in television and radio from Monmouth University.

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X