Man Arrested After Soliciting A Minor Online

GREENBRIER COUNTY,WV (WOAY)- A man has been arrested after allegedly engaging in sexual conversations with a minor online.

According to court documents, the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department was made aware of a child pornography incident. 43 year old, Charlie Workman was communicating through Facebook with an alleged 13 year old female. Workman requested nude photographs from the minor, as well as sent nude photographs. Workman was engaging in very sexual conversations with the minor, often times referencing oral sex.

Charlie Workman has been charged with 5 counts of soliciting a minor via computer. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $75,000 bond.