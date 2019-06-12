Man Arrested After Sexually Assaulting Mentally Incapacitated Woman

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A man has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a mentally incapacitated woman in her hospital room.

On June 11, 2019, Beckley Police Department responded to a sexual assault that had occurred at Jackie Withrow Hospital on S. Eisenhower Drive in Beckley. The defendant, Ronnie Lee McKinney, visited the hospital to see his grandmother. After a brief time, McKinney went to the first floor and entered the room of the victim. After talking to the victim for only a few minutes, McKinney began to kiss the victim and then engaged in sexual intercourse.

A nurse at the hospital entered the victim’s room and found McKinney on top of the victim, both undressed. At this point, the nurse yelled for help which resulted in other hospital employees detaining McKinney and contacting police. Hospital staff informed officers that the victim has been declared mentally incapacitated. The victim is 69 years old and had been admitted to the hospital since 2003.

When officers interviewed McKinney, he confirmed that he had sexual intercourse with the victim but did not know her name. He also stated he knew that he had to hurry before staff caught him. At one point in the interview he stated, “I hope she was in her right mind.”

Ronnie McKinney has been charged with sexual assault in the third degree. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $100,000 bond.