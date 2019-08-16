Man Arrested After Sexually Abusing Minor From Kentucky

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A man has been arrested after he allegedly picked up a minor from Kentucky and sexually abused her.

According to court documents, on August 15, 2019, an officer was notified of an endangered female juvenile from Kentucky. Officers were able to locate the juvenile by a cell phone ping at the Beckley Travel Plaza. Once officers arrived at the travel plaza, they found Michael Johnson Jr., in a vehicle with the juvenile, both half-dressed.

Johnson admitted to officers in engaging in sexual acts with the minor on three occasions. He also admitted to officers that he knew the victim appeared to be very young and he should have contacted authorities in Kentucky when he saw her.

Michael Johnson has been charged with three counts of sexual abuse. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $150,000 bond.