RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A man has been arrested after setting fire to his parents home last night.

During the night of March 21, 2019, James Alfred Peters, set a fire to his parents home on Maxwell Hill Road in Beckley. Peter’s parents were asleep inside the home. Peters does not live in the home and resides in an outbuilding in the back yard due to his lengthy domestic history.

Peters has been charged with first degree arson and is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $50,000 bond.