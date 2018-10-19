Man Arrested After Posing As Sanitation Worker And Allegedly Stealing From Elderly

Charleston police said a man who was targeting the elderly in Kentucky was caught in Richmond, Ky. after a trooper conducted a traffic stop on a silver Jeep with improper registration.

Convicted sex offender Willis Caudill was taken into custody after a trooper with Kentucky State Police Post 7 in Richmond made the traffic stop about 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the Charleston Police Department.

The driver of the vehicle, Caudill, was identified and taken into custody without incident.

Charleston police officers believe he posed as a sanitation worker to steal from an elderly woman in September. He is also the prime suspect in a violent home invasion involving an elderly victim in Bluefield, Va.

Police said Caudill was wanted for a probation violation, failure to register as a sex offender, burglary and multiple counts of fraud.

Caudill is currently being housed in the Madison County Detention Center, Kentucky