Search
Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch Man Arrested After Posing As Sanitation Worker And Allegedly Stealing From Elderly
CrimeWatchNewsState

Man Arrested After Posing As Sanitation Worker And Allegedly Stealing From Elderly

Terell BaileyBy Oct 18, 2018, 21:31 pm

10
0

CHARLESTON, WV (WCHS) — Charleston police said a man who was targeting the elderly in Kentucky was caught in Richmond, Ky. after a trooper conducted a traffic stop on a silver Jeep with improper registration.

Convicted sex offender Willis Caudill was taken into custody after a trooper with Kentucky State Police Post 7 in Richmond made the traffic stop about 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the Charleston Police Department.

The driver of the vehicle, Caudill, was identified and taken into custody without incident.

Charleston police officers believe he posed as a sanitation worker to steal from an elderly woman in September. He is also the prime suspect in a violent home invasion involving an elderly victim in Bluefield, Va.

Police said Caudill was wanted for a probation violation, failure to register as a sex offender, burglary and multiple counts of fraud.

Caudill is currently being housed in the Madison County Detention Center, Kentucky

 

Previous PostFayette County Handle With Care Team Wins Award
Terell Bailey

Bio Coming Soon

Advertisement

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Got News?

News Archives

Community Calendar

october

03oct6:00 PMWWHS Homecoming Parade

05oct6:30 PM10:30 PMFright Nights

06octAll Day07Pumpkin Harvest Festival

06oct8:00 AM1:00 PMLewisburg Farmers Market fall and harvest season

november

03nov9:00 PMCOMMUNITY VETERAN’S BREAKFAST & STAND DOWN COMMITTEE

X