Man arrested after police find drugs

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Man arrested in Princeton on drug charges.

On Saturday 31, 2019 at approximately 15:30 Hrs, Patrolman J.E. Carroll conducted a traffic stop on a green in color, Ford Explorer on Locust Street located in Princeton, WV. Upon making contact with the Driver Akeem Rashad Dickerson, This officer could smell a strong odor of raw marijuana. Dickerson handed this officer one baggy filled with marijuana. This Officer advised he would conduct a search on this vehicle at which time Dickerson advised that there was a firearm in the center console.

While searching the vehicle a Springfield 45 XDS fully loaded was located in the vehicle center console. Two Scales were located in the passenger side glove box. This officer also located a clear baggy filled with what appeared to be Methamphetamine. It should be noted that Akeem Rashad Dickerson is a convicted felon for Voluntary Manslaughter and Wanton Endangerment.

Akeem Rashad Dickerson was placed under arrested for Felon in possession of a firearm, Possession with intent to deliver Methamphetamine schedule 2 narcotics, and Possession with intent to deliver marijuana schedule 1 narcotic.