Man arrested after pointing loaded shotgun to a victim with four children nearby

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A man is in jail after allegedly pointing a loaded shotgun at a victim with four children inside.

According to court documents, a victim told police that she and Douglas Bennett were getting kids ready for school and Bennett began screaming at her and became belligerent. The victim stated that Bennett went into the bedroom, loaded a shotgun, and pointed it at the victim. The victim told the kids to run out of the home. After two of the kids were able to leave the home, Bennett threw a third child on the couch, which the victim then jumped up on top of Bennett, and he put the shotgun to the back of the victim’s head.

The victim told police that Bennett left the home and she was able to call 911.

Bennett is charged with child abuse resulting in a substantial risk of serious bodily injury, brandishing, domestic assault, and wanton endangerment involving a firearm. He is currently in Central Regional Jail under a 50,000 dollar, cash-only bond.