Man Arrested After Making Threats Towards Wendy’s Restaurant

Yazmin RodriguezBy Sep 03, 2019, 09:42 am

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A man has been arrested after allegedly making harassing phone calls and threats towards Wendy’s.

According to court documents, on September 1, 2019, officers were dispatched to the Wendy’s in Oak Hill regarding someone making harassing phone calls. Officers were able to identify the caller as Wade Allen Neely who was rambling and wanting his “baby’s momma” work schedule. The officers spoke to an employee who stated Neely had called the restaurant about twelve times in approximately 43 minutes. During one of the conversations, Neely stated he would be over to the restaurant to “take care of whoever is not giving him the information he wants.”

Wade Neely has been charged with terroristic threats and harassing phone calls.

