Man Arrested After Making Threats Inside A Church

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A man has been arrested after allegedly making numerous threats inside a church.

According to court documents, on July 17, 2019, Max DeVilbiss, appeared to be under the influence and initiated an altercation inside a church where children were located and services were being held. After making numerous threats to kill three men, DeVilbiss was observed striking a wall near the door of the church. Devilbiss then began to get physical with one of the men and continued making threats saying he was “going to kill everyone.”

Max DeVilbiss has been charged with battery, terroristic threats, and disruption of religous process. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $250,000 bond.