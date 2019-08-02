Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
CrimeWatch News

Man Arrested After Looking At Child Pornography Sites

Yazmin Rodriguez Aug 02, 2019, 09:49 am

51
0

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A man has been arrested after allegedly viewing sites that had underage girls posing in erotic positions.

According to court documents, on August 1, 2019, an officer responded to the Raleigh County Commission On Aging in reference to someone browsing through child pornography sites. The officer walked into the computer room and found James Stuart Miller II, viewing a screen that appeared to have underage girls, partially clothed, in erotic positions. Miller admitted to looking at images of children ages 7-15. He also admitted her has had a sexual urge to look at images like these for several years.

James Miller has been charged with two counts of child erotica. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $10,000 bond.

Yazmin Rodriguez

Yazmin Rodriguez is currently the morning and noon anchor for WOAY. She was born in Newark, New Jersey then later headed down to the Jersey shore where she received her bachelor's degree in television and radio from Monmouth University.

