Man Arrested After Looking At Child Pornography Sites

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A man has been arrested after allegedly viewing sites that had underage girls posing in erotic positions.

According to court documents, on August 1, 2019, an officer responded to the Raleigh County Commission On Aging in reference to someone browsing through child pornography sites. The officer walked into the computer room and found James Stuart Miller II, viewing a screen that appeared to have underage girls, partially clothed, in erotic positions. Miller admitted to looking at images of children ages 7-15. He also admitted her has had a sexual urge to look at images like these for several years.

James Miller has been charged with two counts of child erotica. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $10,000 bond.